Liked the Whatsapp or Instagram Status/Reel of your friend? But don't know how to get it.

OR

Someone deletes sent WhatsApp message too frequently? And you want to get that message.

Hurray! It's easy now. Just download the The1App for FREE.

Features:

Recover deleted messages of WhatsApp

Download Any WhatsApp status of your contacts (No need for screenshot)

Send WhatsApp message to any number without saving

Download the public/private Instagram post/Reel you liked.

WhatsApp deleted message recover

- Get notified whenever someone deletes message

- Support recovery of media files like images and video

- View friends message without bluetick

- Download any deleted image or video

The1App Feature -

- No login required

- You Can save or share your Friend Whatsapp or Instagram Status Image or Video In One Click

- You can Send message without Saving contact

- View the status without other person get to see the view

How To Use This App for WhatsApp Status download

1. Check any WhatsApp Status

2. Come Back to The1App

3. You Can Find WhatsApp Status/ Story here

4. Click any image or video to see or Save.

How To Use This App for Instagram Post download

1. Open Instagram App

2. Choose status/reel Image or videos, Click "copy link" from dot menu

3. This app auto detects and paste link of video or image here

4. Save, Repost or share video, image to your friends

Disclaimer:

1. Re-uploading image/video and stories is NOT encouraged, seek owner approval.

2. Please get the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;

3. This application is not affiliated with WhatsApp and Instagram.

4. Any unauthorized download or reload of content and/or violations of intellectual property rights are the sole responsibility of the user.

5. The1App does not send your information to external servers.

IMPORTANT:

The "WhatsApp" name is copyright to WhatsApp, Inc. The1App is in no way affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp, Inc. If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights than please inform us so that we remove that content.