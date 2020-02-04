===== AFFIRMATIONS =====

We believe that positive affirmations are an amazing tool which can transform your life beyond all recognition. They are so simple that anyone can use them, even a child, they are easy to learn how to use (there isn't even really a best way to use them), and even if you don't know what that are yet, you could be using them within 5 minutes, feeling positive, warm, and happy inside too!

Affirmation is very useful for Life Success, Money Mastery, Weight Loss, Personal Growth, Confidence, Social Skills, Health, Brain Training, Dreaming, Metaphysical, Creativity, Business, Professions, Sports, Extreme Sports, Poker, Scuba Diving, Fitness and Bodybuilding, Martial Arts, Learning Languages, Learning Musical Instruments, Phobia Elimination, Addictions, Relationships, Success with Women, Success with Men, Sexual Enhancement, etc.

The power of Subsconsious Mind & Affirmations included with following content.

1) The Treasure House Within You

2) How Your Own Mind Works

3) The Miracle Working Power of Your Subconscious

4) Mental Healings In Ancient Times

5) Mental Healings in Modern Times

6) Practical Techniques In Mental Healing

7) The Tendency of the Subconscious is Lifeward

8) How to Get the Results You Want

9) How to Use the Power of Your Subconscious for Wealth

10) Your Right To Be Rich

Next version this content added :-

11)Your Subconscious Mind As A Partner In Success

12)Scientists Use The Subconscious Mind

13)Your Subconscious & The Wonders Of Sleep

14)Your Subconscious Mind & Marital Problems

15)Your Subconscious Mind & Happiness

16)Your Subconscious Mind & Harmonious Human Relations

17)How To Use Your Subconscious For Forgiveness

18)How Your Subconscious Removes Mental Blocks

19)How To Use Your Subconscious Mind To Remove Fear

20)How To Stay Young In Spirit Forever

