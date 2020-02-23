Fog floating in the cold sea.A cry came from the depths of darkness.A fishing boat drifting with a smell of blood.What exactly happened to them? You reproduce one after another horrible story when finding the truth. Anyway you must be careful! Do not get lost in this extreme panic!

Features:

Unique 2D hand-painted style.

New puzzle! Multiple cases, complicated and confusing! This challenge is not just challenge your brainpower, but also your courage! You will have a totally different gaming experience.

Game players will be in the first-person mode to solve puzzles and promoting the development of the plot, immersive feeling for players to experience different cool feeling.