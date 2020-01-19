X

The Yachtsman's South Pacific for iOS

By Sail South Pacific $59.99

Developer's Description

By Sail South Pacific

Imagine a resource that puts all the information a skipper needs to Cruise With Confidence across the Pacific, all in one easy to use, intuitive platform that doesnt rely on an internet connection!

From Panama, West across the Pacific Ocean with Route Planning and Destination information for all the South Pacific regions as you migrate west.

Well its Here!

Sail South Pacifics Biggest Project to Date.

The South Pacific Crossing Planner.

Like all Sail South Pacific Guides, the information is layered. Tap the buttons at the foot of the screen, Destinations, Routes, Weather and more.

Tap on a route icon to get the planning information and description for that route.

Weather, Currents & Route planning information

Best times to make those passages.

Photos, Waypoints, Distances.

Drilling down from the main screen on any destination such as French Polynesia. The tabs on the left and right take you to the local & regional information:

Destination information, waypoints, local tides and up-to-date local knowledge.

Clearance information.

Activities

Shopping, Bars and Restaurants

Plus local geography, history, fauna and flora.

Local route planning, places to see, must do's,

Drilling down again via the icons on the charts takes you to:

Regional Routes

Regional Destination information

Local Services & Marinas

Contact details for agents and authorities.

Tap any of the Magnifier boxes to drill down again most screens zoom and scroll.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

