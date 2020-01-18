X

The Women's Convention for Android

The Women's Convention / WC17 is the official mobile app for the Women's Convention at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI on October 27-29th, 2017.

Tapping into the power of women in leadership as the fundamental, grassroots force for change, the Womens Convention will bring together first time activists and movement leaders, rising political stars that reflect our nations changing demographics, and thousands of women whove organized sister marches, huddles, rallies and resistance actions, large and small, since January 2017.

The Womens Convention is the beginning of a political groundswell, showing that the rise of the woman IS the rise of the nation.

