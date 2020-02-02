Browse e926/e621, the furry and anthropomorphic image board on your mobile. View and download posts and pools, read comments and interact with other users.

Features:

- Easily view the latest posts and pools from e926/e621, their stats, details and comments

- Save searches for later use and continue where you left off

- Login to vote and favourite posts and create and vote on comments

- Download or share the things you like

- Create a blacklist to hide the content you don't want to see

- Jump to a specific page

- Check if a post is in a pool

Art in screenshots by Flash Lioness, used with permission