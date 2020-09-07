Join or Sign In

The Time Machine by H.G Wells - Offline for Android

By Read Inn Free

Developer's Description

By Read Inn

Are you in love with english novels and their characters? If yes, we have brought this great app for you. Forget about carrying a novel every where and download this smart novel app and ready any where any time whenever you want.

This app comes with a novel named "The Time Machine" by famous writer "H.G Wells". People love novels of this writer too much and admire its characters. We are sure ,you will fell in love with this novel. So why wait? Download it now and start reading.

The Time Machine has been adapted into three feature films of the same name, as well as two television versions, and a large number of comic book adaptations. It has also indirectly inspired many more works of fiction in many media productionss. Herbert George Wells (21 September 1866 13 August 1946) was an English writer. He was prolific in many genres, writing dozens of novels, short stories, and works of social commentary, satire, biography, and autobiography, and even including two books on recreational war games.

OUR APPS FEATURES:

-Extremely easy to use UI

-Easy navigation through pages

-Zoom in zoom out page

-Easily go to any page number directly

-Resume reading from where you left

-Turn on and off page sound

DISCLAIMER:

All rights are reserved by their respective owners . We don't own any rights . We are just using the content available in public domain to make free apps for novel readers. In case of any issue please contact us directly on our email. Thanks

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

