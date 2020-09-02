Join or Sign In

The Story of Komatsu's Gems for iOS

By FUJITSU Network Solutions Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By FUJITSU Network Solutions Ltd.

It is a guide application that enjoys "The Story of Komatsu's Gems" of Komatsu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was certified as a Japan heritage in April, 2016.

[Characteristics]

"Komatsu Stone Navi" allows you to enjoy every part of stone culture such as the information of highlight of cultural assets constituting the Japan heritage and related stores, and the functions of convenient navigation and funny stamp rally!

Please enjoy Komatsu city with Stone Navi.

- List of constituent cultural assets.

- Location of constituent cultural assets by map.

- Explanation of constituent cultural assets.

- Introduction of recommended course.

- Guide to the destination using the AR function.

- Stamp rally, etc.

[Main functions]

Spot List, Course Selection, My Clip Registration, Area Search (Spot Search from Map), Route Guide, Stamp Rally

[Notifications]

This application uses location information by GPS. Please turn on GPS before stroll.

Please note that the battery drain will be faster.

[Supported OS (recommendation)]

iOS: 8.0 or later

*If the OS version of the user device is older than the recommendation, some functions may not be used or may not operate properly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
