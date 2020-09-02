It is a guide application that enjoys "The Story of Komatsu's Gems" of Komatsu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was certified as a Japan heritage in April, 2016.

[Characteristics]

"Komatsu Stone Navi" allows you to enjoy every part of stone culture such as the information of highlight of cultural assets constituting the Japan heritage and related stores, and the functions of convenient navigation and funny stamp rally!

Please enjoy Komatsu city with Stone Navi.

- List of constituent cultural assets.

- Location of constituent cultural assets by map.

- Explanation of constituent cultural assets.

- Introduction of recommended course.

- Guide to the destination using the AR function.

- Stamp rally, etc.

[Main functions]

Spot List, Course Selection, My Clip Registration, Area Search (Spot Search from Map), Route Guide, Stamp Rally

[Notifications]

This application uses location information by GPS. Please turn on GPS before stroll.

Please note that the battery drain will be faster.

[Supported OS (recommendation)]

iOS: 8.0 or later

*If the OS version of the user device is older than the recommendation, some functions may not be used or may not operate properly.