The Status - Quotes & Status for iOS

By CSIT Free

By CSIT

This app is provides all new And latest Status & Quotes. The Status app contain multiple language like English, Hindi, Gujarati and Punjabi. In app status is differentiate with many category and subcategory. Therefore user can find status easily. Copy and share option is added in list also therefore u can share and copy status anywhere from app. In detail screen direct share with whats app option is available.

The Status app work on online and offline. so, if you don't have internet connection then also you can use this app.

App include(Below category is in English, Hindi, Gujarati and Punjabi language) (some of them may be included in next update),

20000+ Status & Quotes !!!

50+ Categories !!!

Attitude status

Love status

friends status

Hindi Love Status,

Friendship status,

Funny Status,

Romantic Status,

Inspiring status,

Good Morning status,

Good Night Status,

Attitude status,

Birthday Status,

Break up Status,

Love Message,

Love SMS Status,

Emotional Status

Engagement Status

Girls & Boys Status

Good Luck Status

Hello Jio Status

Life Status

Love Status

Miss You Status

Motivational Status

Nice Status

Relationships Status

Valentine Status

New Year Status

Shayri

Happy new year status,

Christmas quote status,

Diwali quote status,

Poetry Festival,

Valentine Day,

Whatsapp Status,

New and Latest Whatsapp Status,

English Status,

Hindi Status,

Gujarati Status,

Punjabi Status

Key Features:

(1) Best Quotes & Status

(2) Copy to Clipboard Feature

(3) Share Feature

(4) Direct Whatsapp Share Feature

(5) Favorite Feature

Don't wait - Hit the Install button and thank us later :)

What's new in version 1.0.4

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
