The SportsRush : Dream11 Prediction & Fantasy Tips for Android

By The SportsRush Free

Developer's Description

By The SportsRush

The SportsRush Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips and Sports news app has been tailored to accompany Dream11, Ballebaazi, Halaplay, MPL, Myteam11 players in their journey towards winning and enjoying Fantasy gaming.

The SportsRush will be providing Dream11 Cricket Predictions, Dream11 Football Predictions and Dream11 NBA Predictions all through the year while also providing Dream11 Kabaddi Predictions, Dream11 Volleyball Predictions and Dream11 Hockey Predictions when different tournaments are on.

Why The SportsRush for Dream11 Predictions?

At The SportsRush, we believe that Dream11 players need to be provided with all kinds of information, statistics and sound logic in order for them to be able to make their Dream11 predictions and teams.

We do the research, you keep winning is the motto of The SportsRush and we leave no stone unturned in providing you with top notch Dream11 Predictions, accompanied with thorough match, players and venue statistics.

Key app features:

Dream11 Predictions for all cricket, football, NBA, Kabaddi and Hockey matches

Statistical highlights based Dream11 Predictions

Match details of all Dream11 matches

Playing XI of all Dream11 Cricket and football games; playing teams for all NBA, Kabaddi and Hockey games too

Giveaways and Live Scores coming soon

Why should you buy The SportsRush Premium package?

6 Grand League teams and 1 Small league team

Premium player, venue and head to head statistics

Statistics and algorithm based match predictions

Real time playing XI updates and team news

Expert Dream11 advice and help available 24x7 from The SportsRushs in house team of experienced Dream11 editors

With The SportsRush Premium package, youll have access to the most in-depth Dream11 Predictions for all sports and all Dream11 games.

With respect to the different tournaments, we provide Dream11 predictions for IPL, BBL(Big Bash League), Mzansi Super League, Womens Big Bash League, CPL, TNPL, KPL, Ranji Trophy, Womens matches in Cricket.

In Football we provide Dream 11 Predictions for the Premier League, La Liga, Chinese Premier League, Russian Premier League, German Bundesliga, Ligue 1, I-League, ISL, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and all International games.

Dream11 Company doesnt support this app in any way.

This app also provides news, analysis and opinion from the world of sport, thanks to the writers and editors at The SportsRush

Do review the app and leave in your feedback, so as to help us improve the Dream11 Predictions for all Dream11 games that take place.

