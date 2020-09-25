Join or Sign In

The Score: Dating Game & Fun Stories (Early Access) for Android

By Lit Games Development Free

Developer's Description

By Lit Games Development

The Score: dating game & fun stories for real men. Its only you who make decisions and create a storyline.

Are you tired of complicated relationships with girls? Do you need to prepare for a real date, spend money and time, which does not always lead to the desired result?

Play The Score!

You can find a fun relationship in this game to enjoy and share the incredible story with your friends.

You do not need to be shy in The Score. Act as you wish:

We have girls of every taste, from fatal beauties to cuties.

Experience a variety range of activities, from dining at restaurants to survival in the jungle.

Meet for dates at home or on your yacht.

Decide other people's fate: become a villain or save the world.

Flirt only with those you like.

One nightstand, or a lifelong relationship?

The choice is only yours!

The Score is stories for real men. You can be whoever you want: superhero, millionaire, singer, famous blogger, super agent, world champion. All you need to do is choose a story, prepare your character, and live it the way you want.

You will meet different girls, choose the hottest one and go through a story with her that you will never forget. Everything is possible in our love stories.

The Score is the ultimate dating game that liberates and is guaranteed to give you the feeling you want.

Codename: You

You are an ordinary clerk fighting for a better life in the soulless anthill of a metropolis. Who knew that your life would be changed so dramatically? You can hardly wait for dangerous adventures, hot girls, and fierce battles!

Powers: Hell for Us

Did you know that life would change after entering university? Will there be student parties and fatal beauties? Yes, I think all those sweet things and superpowers, too. Are they fun toys or a big responsibility? Only you can decide. But you better hurry you are not the only one who wants to have this power.

Terms of Use: http://litgames.net/terms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
