The Rock Station 97.7-fm is Butler's home for all things ROCK! Broadcasting live from the heart of Butler County and offering a great mix of classic, current and local rock music. Get your morning rockin' with The Rock Show...a unique blend of music, news headlines, sports and the latest in rock news. Follow the Rock football team of Slippery Rock University, and catch our locally produced Rock Fabrik...a unique show featuring your favorite hard rock and metal music of the 70s, 80s and early 90s. And don't miss our Grass Roots show highlighting the music of local bands and musicians.