Save big with the Ride & Ski Card. If a deal is offered, and it is not blacked out, all you have to do is head to the slopes and show the Card to save! No need to book ahead, no need to stress.

Here is how it works:

Buy the Card on our website at https://rideandskine.com

Receive an email with a redemption code

Activate the app using the code

Set up your account

Save big!

You can be saving big minutes after purchase, including many deals that are 2-for-1 and 50% off! Please note that in order to download the app, receive emails, and activate the app, you will need some sort of wireless connection. (This is important... not all mountains have the best cell service. We're sure you know what we're talking about.)

We also offer many Weekend Tour events which include exclusive deals only for cardholders, aprs-ski events in ski area bars, and more fun to complete your skiing experience!

The app also offers discounts on attractions, accommodations, gear, dining, and more.

**Please note that none of the discounts are accessible within the app without logging in after purchase. The Ride & Ski Card may be purchased at https://rideandskine.com, and once the app is downloaded you will need to click the "Visit Site" button on the initial page.**

Main features:

Amazing exclusive deals at approximately 25 ski areas throughout the Northeast United States and Canada

Additional discounts at various other ski-related venues Snow report at member ski areas If you have questions, please contact us at:

email: rideandskine@comcast.net

website: https://www.rideandskine.com/contact/

social: https://www.facebook.com/pg/rideandskine/

phone: 603-765-2752