The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop and punch up the savings and speed up the service with an exclusive download offer, loyalty rewards and an easy online ordering system. The Pizza Box knows you want great food fast, so you can tap the App and place an order. Craving a pizza but cant get away? Yes, they have local delivery! Or call ahead for some belly busting sandwiches to take home for supper. Even better, be the envy of all when you open your tailgate cooler to a feast of delicious sandwiches and sides easy, convenient; just sit back and enjoy the festivities. You can even arrange for some delicious catering or drop in for dinner at either location of The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop.

The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop App provides:

An exclusive download offer

Excellent loyalty rewards program

Menus (including online ordering) and photos

Food and drink deals

Notification center for seasonal and super specials

Multiple locations

The App is FREE and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Manchester and Dover, Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas now have the easiest, most convenient way to order delicious pizza, stuffed hoagies, crispy fries, saucy wings and more from The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop. Scroll through the App and check out the daily specials, save money with their digital punch card offers and take advantage of online ordering, special on-the-spot offers, delivery and yum! all from the convenience of your smart phone. Cant shake free? Have it delivered. Dont feel like cooking? Call ahead for carry-out. Scored those tickets? Place your order and pack your cooler . . . or just cmon in and enjoy the best from The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

