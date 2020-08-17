Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

The Pixel Boy's Adventures for iOS

By 0A1.EU Free

Developer's Description

By 0A1.EU

The Pixel Boy's Adventures - 2D Pixel Puzzle Game

The Pixel Boy's Adventures is old school simple 2D logical puzzle game inspired in like Sokoban style games. Train your brain and solve all puzzles. Pixel art puzzle game with 60 levels to solve. The game contains Level editor and you can easily make your own level.

THE GOAL

The goal is simple. Move the red box to the final stage.

FEATURES

- 60 logical puzzle levels

- 1 level editor for your own level

- music & sounds

- save and continue

EASTER EGG

In the Game, there is also Easter Egg for opening all levels. Or you can solve all.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ROBLOX

Free
Explore an infinite variety of ultimate virtual 3D worlds powered by your imagination.
iOS
ROBLOX

Minecraft

$6.99
Craft, create, and explore alone, or with friends.
iOS
Minecraft

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

$6.99
The Call of Duty: Zombies phenomenon has risen back to life.Adapted from the best-selling console hit and built specifically for tablets and...
iOS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now