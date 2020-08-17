The Pixel Boy's Adventures - 2D Pixel Puzzle Game

The Pixel Boy's Adventures is old school simple 2D logical puzzle game inspired in like Sokoban style games. Train your brain and solve all puzzles. Pixel art puzzle game with 60 levels to solve. The game contains Level editor and you can easily make your own level.

THE GOAL

The goal is simple. Move the red box to the final stage.

FEATURES

- 60 logical puzzle levels

- 1 level editor for your own level

- music & sounds

- save and continue

EASTER EGG

In the Game, there is also Easter Egg for opening all levels. Or you can solve all.