Joseph Parker (1830 - 1902) was an English Congregational minister whose preaching differed widely from his contemporaries like Spurgeon and Alexander Maclaren. He did not follow outlines or list his points, but spoke with the aid of the spirit. He expressed himself pointedly with passion. Writers of the time described him as energetic, theatrical and impressive, attracting at various times a number of famous people.

Parker's chief legacy is not his theology but his gift for oratory. As such he provides a unique commentary that is truly is for the people.

This app version of his commentary is linked to the World English Bible.