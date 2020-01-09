X

The Office Restaurant & Lounge for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for The Office Restaurant & Lounge and enjoy special offers, savings, loyalty rewards, menus and a calendar of events right at your fingertips. Scroll through and check out their beer list, bar specials, sports promotions and beer-pairing dinners. Casual dining, delicious food (including sushi, burgers, pasta, salads, seafood and more) that includes daily specials, their regular menu, healthy options and late night bar specials are right on your smart phone. You can even call in your order and bring home a special treat for everyone to eat from The Office Restaurant & Lounge.

The App from The Office provides:

Our menu for easy takeout ordering

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

Our media gallery

The App is FREE and you will receive an exclusive offer soon after it is downloaded.

Toms River, New Jersey gives new meaning to staying late at The Office. This restaurant and lounge has great casual dining, a full bar that includes lots of craft beers, TVs for the sports lovers, and warm weather patio dining. Scroll through the App and check out the live entertainment featuring superb local talent and consider The Office Restaurant & Lounge for your next banquet or reception. For all the information you need plus savings and discounts, tap the App for The Office Restaurant & Lounge.

Full Specifications

What's new in version .7

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version .7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping