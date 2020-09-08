Join or Sign In

The O'Jays Songs Lyrics for Android

By Rifkianshar Free

Developer's Description

This app you can listen mp3 with lyrics. Select the song to lyrics you like and play music stream.

Time to relax with Songs and Lyrics!!!

Features :

-Mp3 Streaming Online

-Songs + Lyrics

-About of The O'Jays

-Easy to read Lyrics

-Small use RAM

Lyrics music in this app:

~ Love Train

~ I Can Hardly Wait 'Til Christmas

~ Forever Mine

~ Lovin' You

~ Now That We Found Love

~ Use Ta Be My Girl

~ Cry Together

~ I Love Music

~ For the Love of Money

~ Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

~ Let Me Make Love To You

~ Back Stabbers

~ You Got Your Hooks In Me

~ Stairway to Heaven

~ Family Reunion

Thanks for Download. Don't forget to give us feedback so you can always advance this application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
