This app you can listen mp3 with lyrics. Select the song to lyrics you like and play music stream.
Time to relax with Songs and Lyrics!!!
Features :
-Mp3 Streaming Online
-Songs + Lyrics
-About of The O'Jays
-Easy to read Lyrics
-Small use RAM
Lyrics music in this app:
~ Love Train
~ I Can Hardly Wait 'Til Christmas
~ Forever Mine
~ Lovin' You
~ Now That We Found Love
~ Use Ta Be My Girl
~ Cry Together
~ I Love Music
~ For the Love of Money
~ Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
~ Let Me Make Love To You
~ Back Stabbers
~ You Got Your Hooks In Me
~ Stairway to Heaven
~ Family Reunion
Thanks for Download. Don't forget to give us feedback so you can always advance this application.