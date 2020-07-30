Join or Sign In

The Notebook of Death | An anime inspired app for Android

Developer's Description

The Notebook of Death

Inspired by the best-selling and critically-acclaimed anime and manga Death Note.

This is not an official app

This is an experimental app, which tries to give you the same vibes of the anime.You can write a name and then you have two options:

Just Write: If you click here you will see a short clip of Light writing the name you wrote in his notebook, with his over the top writing style. You can watch it in dub or sub.

Story Mode: you will still watch the clip of the previous option, but in additions you will watch an original story line inspired by the Death Note anime and manga. I don't want to spoil it and hope you like my take on this masterpiece.

Rules of The Notebook of Death:

1.The human whose name is written in this app shall die.

2.This app will not take effect unless the writer has the person's face in their mind when writing his/her name. Therefore, people sharing the same name will not be affected.

3.The person whose name is written in this app will die of an heart attack within the next 40 seconds of writing the person's name.

4.This app will not take effect unless you use 1 Death Token.

DISCLAIMERS

This app was made only for entertaining purposes. It cant harm or kill any living creature.

This app is unofficial and is made by anime and manga fans. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company.

DEATH NOTE is a trademark of SHUEISHA Inc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
