The Magician's Universe for iOS

By Min Hu Free

By Min Hu

Have you ever dreamed of being a magician? When we are children, we believe in magic. In fact, we think that there is nothing more amazing than magic. When we are children, we always want to discover the world around us, our main goal is to learn and understand new things while having fun. The Magician's Universe is the perfect place to make all these things possible.

Fun features:

- Play with a witch and the four elements of nature to overcome any barrier.

- Our little panda is in the castle, be part of the rescue team and save him!

- Learn from the great magician and fight all the amazing creatures.

This educational game for kids is a combination of dreams, imagination and magic to help children develop their intuition andbetter understandthe world around them. Join us in this wonderful adventure with the little witch, the great magician, the four elements of nature and much more to discover!

Design concepts:

We focus on inspirational learning

We focus on skill-building

We focus on bringing fun contents to our young audience

Take the baby bus for an unique learning experience!

The series introduction:

Baby Bus is the first trusted brand in early childhood educational software. The mobile applications are designed and developed specifically for preschoolers, and they are divided into two groups by age, the Starter Group for toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3 and the Prodigy Group for children between the ages of 3 and 6.

The educational series in the Prodigy Group combines the main concepts of early childhood education to meet the needs of mastering different learning categories. The applications are aimed at the comprehensive and the analytic development in preschoolers.

Tips: In the search bar, enter ""BabyBus"" to find all of our products.

Feel free to tell us your thoughts on our games and services using the contact methods listed below:

E-mail: en@babybus.com

Website: http://www.babybus.com

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 9.21.0000

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
