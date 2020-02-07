The M Nail & Day Spa, our goal is to provide the highest level of customer service and satisfaction. We are staffed by qualified and knowledgeable professionals dedicated to perfecting the art of nail and skin care. With the highest quality standards of services and sanitation, we pride ourselves in offering you a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.
It's easy! Simply select a date, time, location and payment method to secure your services.
App Features:
Sign up new user, or sign in by Facebook, Google
Select your services, date, time, technician, payment by credit card or at salon
Review booking history
Appointment notification
Buy digital gift or send to your special love one
Discount Combo packages just for you
Get special discount on your birthday
Be the first to know our special discounts
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.