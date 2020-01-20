Merrill DatasiteOne is recognized as the premier technology provider for M&A professionals. The Network app enables dealmakers in APAC to interact with their peers and counterparts at Merrill DatasiteOne networking events, whilst building the premier M&A community in their market and across the region. The app allows participants to view the members list, schedule onsite meetings, see agenda and upcoming networking events. To learn more about Merrill DatasiteOne, visit www.merrillcorp.com.