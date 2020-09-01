Join or Sign In

The Look Salon & Day Spa for Android

Developer's Description

Welcome to The Look Salon & Day Spa! We are an upscale, upbeat, & trend-setting salon and day spa located the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. We offer an array of whole body services, from fashion-forward styling & custom color to rejuvenating massages & facials.

We are staffed by a team of highly trained professionals who have an emphasis on continuing education and product knowledge. This dedication allows our team to offer the most innovative services, techniques and products available.

Our commitment to excellence guarantees your experience with us will be uniquely relaxing and satisfying. We look forward to completing all your beauty needs.

Our app features:

Location

Services

Products.

and many more...

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
