Visual novel School Sentimental BL Female-oriented Fiction

Otome type Boys Love Romance Game

[Prologue]

There's a such moment in your life.

All of a sudden, you happen to look the world through a pastel tone filter from a high-teen romance film,

and the moment when the sunlight through leaves gets brighter.

The moment when a blink of an eye clearly reflects one single person for a long time.

In other words, this is a story about recognizing our first love and a process of telling the feeling.

[Game Introduction]

- A heart-warming story of three friends in a form of visual novel.

- Various illustrations.

[Features]

- 100% English script

- A heart-warming love story

- Multi-endings depending on choices.

[Notice]

- Please check the internet environment before receiving the episode.

- If you have a problem, please capture the screen and send it to bookpalcomics@gmail.com.

[Key Word]

BL,boy's love,yaoi,otome,bl games,otome game,bl game,

[update]

Improved loading issues and improved app UI

If you've previously made a purchase, please capture it with bookpalcomics@gmail.com and send it with proof of purchase.

Developers Contact : bookpalcomics@gmail.com

twitter : @bp_single_app