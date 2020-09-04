Join or Sign In

The Law of the First Love BL/Yaoi otome game for Android

By Red Peach Free

Developer's Description

By Red Peach

Visual novel School Sentimental BL Female-oriented Fiction

Otome type Boys Love Romance Game

[Prologue]

There's a such moment in your life.

All of a sudden, you happen to look the world through a pastel tone filter from a high-teen romance film,

and the moment when the sunlight through leaves gets brighter.

The moment when a blink of an eye clearly reflects one single person for a long time.

In other words, this is a story about recognizing our first love and a process of telling the feeling.

[Game Introduction]

- A heart-warming story of three friends in a form of visual novel.

- Various illustrations.

[Features]

- 100% English script

- A heart-warming love story

- Multi-endings depending on choices.

[Notice]

- Please check the internet environment before receiving the episode.

- If you have a problem, please capture the screen and send it to bookpalcomics@gmail.com.

[Key Word]

BL,boy's love,yaoi,otome,bl games,otome game,bl game,

[update]

Improved loading issues and improved app UI

If you've previously made a purchase, please capture it with bookpalcomics@gmail.com and send it with proof of purchase.

Developers Contact : bookpalcomics@gmail.com

twitter : @bp_single_app

1.0.6

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Android

Requires Android 4.1 and up
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

