There are 8 guest rooms at The Laurels consisting of double, twin and family rooms, all of which have private facilities and are equipped with colour televisions and tea and coffee making facilities. FREE WiFi is available throughout.

The Laurels is just a short walk away from a friendly local pub. There are also many restaurants and pubs catering to a wide range of tastes within a few miles of The Laurels.

Alton Towers is only a 5 minute drive away, so this is a perfect base for enjoying this amazing theme park. With CBeebies and Galactica, its newest ride now open, there's never been a better time to visit.

The Laurels is situated in the beautiful village of Oakamoor, an area steeped in history, but also surrounded by beautiful countryside, perfect for walks, or taking advantage of the disused railway lines which are ideal for cycling. It's also on the edge of the Peak District. An area of outstanding natural beauty. As if that isn't enough we're also close to the Potteries and many other local attractions.