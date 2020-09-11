Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

The Laurels B&B for iOS

By Refresh Mobile Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Refresh Mobile Ltd

There are 8 guest rooms at The Laurels consisting of double, twin and family rooms, all of which have private facilities and are equipped with colour televisions and tea and coffee making facilities. FREE WiFi is available throughout.

The Laurels is just a short walk away from a friendly local pub. There are also many restaurants and pubs catering to a wide range of tastes within a few miles of The Laurels.

Alton Towers is only a 5 minute drive away, so this is a perfect base for enjoying this amazing theme park. With CBeebies and Galactica, its newest ride now open, there's never been a better time to visit.

The Laurels is situated in the beautiful village of Oakamoor, an area steeped in history, but also surrounded by beautiful countryside, perfect for walks, or taking advantage of the disused railway lines which are ideal for cycling. It's also on the edge of the Peak District. An area of outstanding natural beauty. As if that isn't enough we're also close to the Potteries and many other local attractions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now