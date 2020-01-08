The Lallantop is a news and views digital product. It is a platform for the millennial generation, who are as fun loving and modern as they are proud of their roots. The website not only caters news but initiates thought provoking conversations about issues affecting everything around us. Content of the website ranges from politics, film-reviews, cricket, books to video series as Political Kisse and Seedhi Baat. Get all the news and updates presented to you in the most unique form.

Top categories:

News: Get all the updates on what goes on around us. Long reads, in deapth analysis of events taking place and also light hearted takes on current issues as in 'Kya chal raha hai?'.

Jhamajham: What goes viral, ends up in this category. Films, books, advertisements, songs and everything that can be reviewed finds a place in Jhamajham.

Bherant: The most happening section of the website with opinion driven write-ups, stories, poetry. You get quizzed here. You get to read about mythology in totally different flavour.

Tehkhana: Get a cup of coffee, take a seat and read the long pieces you find here.