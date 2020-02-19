Welcome to The King's Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida!

School Vision: to faithfully provide our students with a distinctively Christian, world class education

School Mission: to share salvation through Jesus Christ and to graduate Christian leaders who seek to impact their world for the King of kings through academic excellence and spiritual vitality.

Check out the key features of the TKA App below:

Calendar:

- Keep track of the events that are relevant to you.

- Get personalized notifications reminding you about events and schedules that are important to you.

- Sync events with your calendar with a click of a button.

Resources:

- Enjoy the ease of finding all of the necessary information you need right here in the app!

Groups:

- Get tailored information from your groups based on your subscriptions.

Social:

- Get the latest updates from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.