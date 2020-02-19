X

The King's Academy for iOS

By THE KING'S ACADEMY Free

Developer's Description

By THE KING'S ACADEMY

Welcome to The King's Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida!

School Vision: to faithfully provide our students with a distinctively Christian, world class education

School Mission: to share salvation through Jesus Christ and to graduate Christian leaders who seek to impact their world for the King of kings through academic excellence and spiritual vitality.

Check out the key features of the TKA App below:

Calendar:

- Keep track of the events that are relevant to you.

- Get personalized notifications reminding you about events and schedules that are important to you.

- Sync events with your calendar with a click of a button.

Resources:

- Enjoy the ease of finding all of the necessary information you need right here in the app!

Groups:

- Get tailored information from your groups based on your subscriptions.

Social:

- Get the latest updates from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping