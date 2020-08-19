Join or Sign In

The Killer: Love episode & Interactive Stories for Android

By HiClub Free

By HiClub

Choose your own adventurous story now! An interactive story game that let you choose your own path in every story. Choose your story from a collection of drama, romance, love, dating, fantasy, comedy and young adult series! Personally define and experience chapters and chapters of interactive stories - from romance to suspense, mystery to thriller - You are the ONE to Make choices to create your own story!

Now you play a role as an assassin, however you fall in fall love with your targetAre you determined enough to kill himWould you tell your friend the behind the scene reason of her boyfriend's death, or choose to let her live under a good lie

YOU choose your destiny and get to make choices in the story. Life is full of choices - dating guys, falling in love, discovering secrets, reveling mysteries. Remeber to make your choices wisely - The Killer combines a unique style of choosing your own story gameplay with fictional stories provided by top authors. No one knows the ending except you! Every ending is also completely different! A Game that You Can't Put Down Once You Begin!

What you can expect with The Killer:

Romanticize your favorite characters

Fall in love, solve mysteries and embark on an epic fantasy adventures

Character customization

Control what happens next in immersive visual stories!

Download today to discover the unforgettable stories where YOU get to make the crucial choices.

Please note that Interactive Stories is an online game that requires an internet connection to play.

What's new in version 1.0.3

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
