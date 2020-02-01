The Impossible Quiz is funny way to test your IQ and see how can you beat funny, logical but somehow out of the box type of questions.

There are many tricky test questions in this game, so be ready to think originally and with the creative way.

Do you think that you are unbeaten and can do any type of quiz?!

Then the impossible quiz can be real trouble for you

It is free IQ game for people who love brain teasers and tricky puzzles. Unlike of the other brain games, the goal of this trivia game is not to be tricked, but to test your creativity and learn how to think outside the box.

There are many names for our quiz, some call it the idiot test as it is really hard to answer the questions, some of it call just the impossible game. This tricky quiz full of riddles is for those who cannot live without puzzles and logical tasks anymore! Meet 80 outstanding tricky puzzles in our Tricky game!

Beware for you will have to enable all your observation and logic skills. There are about 30 brain teasers, which are too hard to beat. The impossible game has 5 checkpoints and more than 50 hard questions. Don't worry, you have daily hints limit to answer these tricky questions.

On every checkpoint, you have 3 life to answer correctly. After that you have to answer questions from checkpoint again and again. Also, We are going to issue the impossible quiz 2 and the impossible quiz 3 in the upcoming months.