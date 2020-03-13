The Hunt: Survival & treasure hunting is a very unique game where all the action takes place on a distant, green and juicy land! The thing is that this time you are not alone here! Bring your friends and go on adventures together! Explore the island, hunt wild animals, gather food and mine resources! Craft weapons and armor and build safe shelters with your friends! Or you can invade somebody else island and start a real fast paced war! Fight against millions of players all around the world in real time and real 3D!

Something terrible happened, and you are stranded alone on a deserted swarm with wild hungry animals. Island is absolutely desert - your only friends is ore and trees. May be people live here years ago, because you can see some mysterious deserted houses, but now you are here alone.

There is no guarantee you can survive even one night, but you can try. Meet Survival Island FREE extremely addictive simulator of wild life.

The Hunt: Survival & treasure hunting is a survival adventure game where you craft your own destiny in a huge open world environment. Discover this mysterious world. Use everything you find to survive.

Experience the full day-night cycle and face the dangers of darkness and cold.

Solve the secret of the Island.

You will have to use all your skills for survive in this island! Create items with crafting system, collect resources, hunt and repulse from wild animals in new game with sandbox elements The Hunt : Survival and Treasure hunting.

Survival on the island reaching a new level! So many features you will not find in any similar game! You will have to collecting, mining diverse resources,crafting a lot of items: tools, wear, weapon, resources for more difficult for the more complicated craft. Defend yourself from wild animals and other dangers of the island. The Hunt : Survival and Treasure hunting - this is new adventure simulator of island survival with sandbox elements.

Features:

Complete freedom of action!

Hunting, building, gathering, craft, research - lets do what you like!

Building houses on the island!

Huge number of resource for crafting!

Huge number of weapon for fight with wild animals!

Explore Wilderness island!

Create weapon and armor for survival!

Use axe, Bow, Arrow, spear and knife for all kinds of craft.

The diverse fauna of the island: elephant, rhino, mandrill, Crocodile, Panther!

If you hungry you become rust!

Regular updates with new content!

How to play:

For the interaction with object use screen ( For tree felling just press on it with axe in your hand). Watch your health, satiety and energy,so as not get into stranded.

Advice:

Collect stones, Leaves and logs for your first craft.

If you like first-person games as survival island, then our game The Hunt : Survival and Treasure hunting sure to please you!

Crafting;

Building;

Survival;

Wilderness survival simulator 3D;

Wild animals hunting - you can meet a bear, a boar, a goat..;

Real beautiful nature;

Real island adventure; -

A lot of activities to do - craft weapon;

Cool graphics and easy navigation.

Now in game:

- Optimized graphics for mobile devices

- Survival mechanics on the island

- Player stats system

- Saving progress

NEWS & EVENTS

