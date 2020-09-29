Join or Sign In

The Hub App- Invitation & RSVP for iOS

By The Hub App AG Free

Developer's Description

By The Hub App AG

Do you have a streamlined setup in place for managing your events and important moments in life? We do and we love taking care of it.

With as many events and festivals coming up throughout the year, it can be a hassle for both - organizers and attendees to keep track of everything.

The HUB provides an insightful, simple, and effortless event and invitation management experience where you can personalize your guest list, coordinate event details and put a special note so that guests are kept in the loop. Invitees can RSVP to the invitation received and the hosts get notified of each RSVP.

Whether it is for friends, family, a wedding, anniversary celebration, birthday, or an official meeting, The HUB helps you organize smoothly, remember more easily, and get the most out of your event. You are all set to go!

Why The HUB?

For the hosts and event organizers, The Hub helps to:

- Schedule all events under one single platform, also syncs with your calendar.

- Invite and administer different guest lists across a variety of events.

- Put a photo, a link, choose the type and dress code for your event!

- Amplify attendee engagement in all the events.

- Notify all attendees about the events itinerary and agendas, including attachments.

- Specify special notes about the events.

- Get notified of each RSVP, and know exactly who is coming.

- Any update to the event, your guest will get a notification and will see the updates.

- Share the location of the Event with the integrated Google Maps.

For the Guests

- Respond to the invitation received

- Easily find the invitation information & details in one screen

- Sync with Calendar

- Reminders will ensure you dont forget about any invitation.

- You are always updated with any changes to the event details or location.

We value your feedback. We have updated our app, so you enjoy it more.

New Added Features:

- Improved google map integration

- Integration with Calendar, you won't miss another invitation

- A reminder to RSVP to your event

- Redesigned, simplified date and time selection

- Host can allow the guest list to be visible or not

- Pin Board has been added, hosts can send messages, links, attachments, to guests.

- Add Notifications inbox

- Few tweaks and fine-tuning of the app to run even smoother.

You can use the app for the virtual meeting by posting the link of the meeting in the Pin Board.

Languages supported: English, Arabic, German, Ukrainian, and Russian.

You love The Hub App, then share it with your loved ones

For More Information, visit our website http://hubapp.net or send us an email to: info@hubapp.net

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
