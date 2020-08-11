Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

The Holy Bible King James Version(KJV) + Audio for Android

By NICTEO APP Free

Developer's Description

By NICTEO APP

The Holy Bible King James Version(KJV) + Audio

Bible Old Testament King james audio bible

The free app King James Bible (KJB) is the authorized translation of the english version of the Christian Bible for the Church of England.

This Free Bible app it is commonly known as the Authorized Version in the United Kingdom and it is the favorite app for the english-speakers worldwide. The KJB Bible app has a simply design that will helps you to in a short time get you close to God. You can se it without internet once downloaded it works internationally.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.10

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 2.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now