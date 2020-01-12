X

The Hell - Scary & Horror game for Android

By MGH games $0.99

The hell is a new first-person scary and horror game for Android (3D)

This game has the best quality (HD)

This game has scary scenes

You were a sinner in the real world and you entered hell, now you have to face the fears and the pitfalls of hell

In the first chapter of this game you will die in the hospital and the same hospital will be the entrance to hell for you and strange things will happen that you have to escape from and ...

Game features:

High Quality

Interesting story

Scary music

Mysteries hidden in the game

Attractive gameplay

Install the game and finish the steps with courage

What's new in version 1.0

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
