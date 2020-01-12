The hell is a new first-person scary and horror game for Android (3D)
This game has the best quality (HD)
This game has scary scenes
You were a sinner in the real world and you entered hell, now you have to face the fears and the pitfalls of hell
In the first chapter of this game you will die in the hospital and the same hospital will be the entrance to hell for you and strange things will happen that you have to escape from and ...
Game features:
High Quality
Interesting story
Scary music
Mysteries hidden in the game
Attractive gameplay
Install the game and finish the steps with courage
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.