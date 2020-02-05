This application has been developed for exclusive use by health professionals. If you are not biomedical personnel you should not download this application.

Management of HIV and viral hepatitis infections are ever-changing fields and

resistance to antiviral agents represents one major issue for the management of infected

patients.

This application provides instant and easy access to regularly updated information about

specific HIV, HCV and HBV mutations related to resistance to antiviral drugs. Both

in vitro and in vivo information is provided for each specific drug resistance mutation

selected by users.

This is an offline application that is downloaded to your device. An internet

connection is not required to use the application.

The application has been developed by Lluita contra la Sida Foundation through support

from MSD, Gilead and ViiV.