The Free Writer is a horror game where you take the role of Mark Wenzel, a very famous writer who's his wife went missing a day after there one year anniversary.

-Features:

Roam the house and reveal the true story of The Free Writer.

Face many threats and jumpscares.

Discover what this house trying to hide from you.

Scary atmosphere, tension music, smooth controls.

your only weapon is your flashlight, so be careful.

-Contact:

If you have any idea, suggestion or criticism send them to the0warrior.b@gmail.com

or write them in the comment section.