The Fielder's Choice for Android

By Choice of Games LLC Free

Grab a glove and pitch your way to the top of the major leagues! Baseball season is back and youre on the mound. Starting your career as a rookie pitcher, you'll develop your repertoire and navigate clubhouse politics in the big leagues. Over eight seasons, youll use your talent and charisma to win onand offthe field.

"The Fielders Choice" is a 115,000-word interactive baseball novel by Nathaniel Edwards. Its entirely text-basedwithout graphics or sound effectsand fueled by the vast, unstoppable power of your imagination.

Your talented arm will take you places youve never seen, and introduce you to some of the most driven athletes on the planet. Do you have the massive dedication to succeed in the big leagues, or will you resort to a little bit of cheating? Will you be baseballs biggest stat geek or the master of hustle and grit? Will you develop an on-field persona that terrifies hitters or a cuddly exterior that lulls them to sleep? Will you go down in history as a Hall of Fame ace or a live arm that fizzled on the big stage? When your lifelong baseball dreams come true, someone else may have to lose everything theyve ever worked toward.

Play as male, female, or non-binary; gay or straight

Play as left- or right-handed

Choose your pitching style and develop the perfect repertoire to rack up strikeouts

Perfect a fastball, slider, or curveball

Find friends, foes, or potential lifelong partners among your teammates

Pitch in the United States, Japan, or unlock the opportunity to explore a new frontier for baseball

Use statistical analysis to perfect your game, or #RiseAndGrind to out-hustle your opponents

Discover the quirky secret behind baseballs most successful agent

What pitch will you throw when the game is on the line? In that moment, it's the Fielder's Choice.

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
