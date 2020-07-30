Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

The Famous & Beautiful Islamic Songs - for iOS

By Hassen Smaoui Free

By Hassen Smaoui

This Islamic songs app contain a big selection of the best and the most famous Islamic Singers,Mounshidin.

Includes Islamic Nasheed, Islamic Duaa, Arabic ringtones and many other songs.

We did our best to includes the most famous Islamic songs :

tala al badru alayna,

talaa al badro alayna,

baraka allahu lakuma,

ya nabi salam alayka,

nouri ktamal,

Ya taiba,

ilahi anta,

allah rabona,

99 Names of Allah,

Ya rahman,

arkan islam,

assalamu alayka,

assalamu alayka maher zain,

mawlaya sali wa salem,

months in islam song,

Ramadan Songs,

hayati koloha lilah,

al karam song.

Eid al Adha, Eid al Fitr songs

bangla islamic song,

tamil islamic songs,

nagoor hanifa islamic songs,

malayalam islamic songs

Some and few of Singers:

Maher Zain

Sami Yousif

Fadel Shaker

Mashary Al Afassy

Thank you for using our app.

Please take a moment and help us by rating it.

If there is any feedback or features you want us to include in the app just make sure to write it down in the review or contact us through our support URL

Thanks for using our app: - Islamic Songs

What's new in version 1.0

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
