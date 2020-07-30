Sign in to add and modify your software
This Islamic songs app contain a big selection of the best and the most famous Islamic Singers,Mounshidin.
Includes Islamic Nasheed, Islamic Duaa, Arabic ringtones and many other songs.
We did our best to includes the most famous Islamic songs :
tala al badru alayna,
talaa al badro alayna,
baraka allahu lakuma,
ya nabi salam alayka,
nouri ktamal,
Ya taiba,
ilahi anta,
allah rabona,
99 Names of Allah,
Ya rahman,
arkan islam,
assalamu alayka,
assalamu alayka maher zain,
mawlaya sali wa salem,
months in islam song,
Ramadan Songs,
hayati koloha lilah,
al karam song.
Eid al Adha, Eid al Fitr songs
bangla islamic song,
tamil islamic songs,
nagoor hanifa islamic songs,
malayalam islamic songs
Some and few of Singers:
Maher Zain
Sami Yousif
Fadel Shaker
Mashary Al Afassy
Thanks for using our app: - Islamic Songs