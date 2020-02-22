The Elephant's Child interactive book is based on one of the just so stories written by the well-known English novelist Rudyard Kipling.
TRY IT FREE, THEN UNLOCK THE FULL ADVENTURE FROM WITHIN THE GAME!
Book features:
* 300+ animations
* 20 puzzles
* professional voice-overs
* awesome graphics and sounds
* learning practice
* excellent and dynamic storyline
* unlock additional screens from within
Animation on each page, games and picturesque jigsaw puzzles turn reading into the entertaining and learning process. The Elephant's Child has more than three hundred animations. The author's text is voiced by a professional actor. The book is very dynamic and fascinating. It is impossible to put it down!
Cheerful characters will improve your kids reaction, diligence and reading skills. The Elephant's Child will assure your kid that not all the books are boring.
Watch interactive book video:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSDg2rgZpFI
Get 60+ great games and apps for kids from Absolutist, including:
Bon Voyage: Hidden Object
Logicly: Educational Puzzle for Kids
ABC Mysteriez: Hidden Letters
Mysteriez: Hidden Numbers
Scramble Words Free Puzzle
Touch and Patch: Shapes Puzzle for Kids
Cinderella Classic Tale Lite
Three Little Pigs: Interactive Touch Book
Bubble Shooter Classic
Jewel Slider: Match 3 Puzzle
Greatest Artists: Free Jigsaw Puzzle
Bremen Town Musicians: Interactive Touch Book
Building Academy: Free Jigsaw Puzzle
Jet Ducks: Free Shooting Game
Shadow Shapes: Classic Fairy Tale Puzzle
Become our fan on Facebook: http://facebook.com/Absolutist.games
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/absolutistgame
Visit our site: http://absolutist.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.