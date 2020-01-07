The Elephant's Child interactive book is based on one of the just so stories written by the well-known English novelist Rudyard Kipling.
Book features:
absolutely free
300+ animations
20 puzzles
professional voice-overs
awesome graphics and sounds
learning practice
excellent and dynamic storyline
unlock additional screens from within
Animation on each page, games and picturesque jigsaw puzzles turn reading into the entertaining and learning process. The Elephant's Child has more than three hundred animations. The author's text is voiced by a professional actor. The book is very dynamic and fascinating. It is impossible to put it down!
Cheerful characters will improve your kids reaction, diligence and reading skills. The Elephant's Child will assure your kid that not all the books are boring.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.