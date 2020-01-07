X

The Elephant's Child interactive book is based on one of the just so stories written by the well-known English novelist Rudyard Kipling.

Book features:

absolutely free

300+ animations

20 puzzles

professional voice-overs

awesome graphics and sounds

learning practice

excellent and dynamic storyline

unlock additional screens from within

Animation on each page, games and picturesque jigsaw puzzles turn reading into the entertaining and learning process. The Elephant's Child has more than three hundred animations. The author's text is voiced by a professional actor. The book is very dynamic and fascinating. It is impossible to put it down!

Cheerful characters will improve your kids reaction, diligence and reading skills. The Elephant's Child will assure your kid that not all the books are boring.

