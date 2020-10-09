Join or Sign In

The Cup Challenge Logic Puzzles & Free Brain Games for Android

Developer's Description

The Cup Challenge Logic Puzzles & Free Brain Games is our physics based game that challenges your IQ power to limits. You will have a lot of fun playing this brain game.

It is scientifically proven that playing puzzle games can improve your IQ power and we strive to give you best balance of difficulty with lots of fun in this brain game. This game has visually appealing graphics, soothing music and interesting game play that will keep you engage for hours.

How To Play?

Put cups over plate and build the beautiful stacks. Do not put cup over cup else you will lose.

The Cup Challenge Logic Puzzles & Free Brain Games puzzle game is completely challenging and you can play it offline.

What's new in version 3

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
