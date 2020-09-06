Are you tired of being banned on social media for being Black? Have you ever been harassed by a racist, sexist, or homophobe and been informed they werent against community standards? Does it affect your mental and emotional health? Does it make you feel unsafe, silenced, or dismissed? Dont you ever want to just be with people who understand you?

Enter The Cookout Online. The Cookout was created by three Black, LBGT+ Women who meet via social media, who, like you, were tired of being targeted for online abuse for having the audacity to embrace their identities loudly and proudly. As entrepreneurs, they understood and acknowledged the importance of having a public social presence for entrepreneurial pursuits, but they also wanted a place where people like them could engage in social media safely. A digital home. Thus, The Cookout was born to address the pain points many Black users experience with larger social media apps.

A few months and hundreds of 5-star app store reviews later, The Cookout is flourishing as a unique, invitation-only, social media experience where Blackness is celebrated, not tolerated. Cookout users report:

- higher satisfaction with social interaction on The Cookout than other social media apps

-a feeling of safety, intimacy, and community

-a feeling of being heard and valued by the creators of the platform

...all of which were missing from their social media experience prior.

Our community values of Authenticity, Community, and Afrocentricity create an online experience like no other and with community standards that center the diaspora, users hardly ever run afoul of "Cookout jail".

Are you reading this and thinking, Man I can totally relate?

Great! Come on over and apply for The Cookout today.

https://thecookout.club/archives/application/131/