The Church at Bethel's Family. for iOS

Welcome to the official app of The Church at Bethel's Family located at 12660 Sandpiper Drive Houston, TX 77035.

The Ministry at The Church at Bethel's Family is filled with spiritual opportunities for growth and excitement that transcends generations. We offer over 25 major ministries operating within the framework of the church; thereby reaching thousands of people in Houston, TX and around the world. Our ministries are extensive and global...reaching places such as Israel; Jacmel, Haiti; Nairobi, NaKuru, Kakamega, Kenya on the continent of Africa and beyond. Please peruse the pages of this app to see what God is allowing us to accomplish through His power. What a mighty God we serve!

This app features all you need to stay engaged and connected with The Church at Bethel's Family community! You will have at your fingertips the tools you need to share content with your friends via Twitter, Facebook and email and help us spread the love of Jesus Christ!

For more information about The Church at Bethel's Family, please visit http:www.bethelsfamily.org or call 713-729-0125.

The Church at Bethel's Family app was designed by Nationwide Technology Group iBuildBizApp, Inc. For more information please visit http:www.ibuildbizapp.com

With this app you can do the following:

- Get relevant information about The Church at Bethel's Family

- Watch Sermons

- Pay your tithesofferings

- Stay up to date with current events

- Read the Bible

- Receive instants push notifications from the church

and so much more

Release October 7, 2020
