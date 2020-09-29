Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

The Chief/OSA for Android

By Tecnavia Press Free

Developer's Description

By Tecnavia Press

This is the eChief, the Chief-Leader's special digital replica of the newspaper customized specifically for Organizational Staff Analysts. Get the latest on labor and local government in New York City and beyond, delivered right to your smartphone or other personal device. The eChief offers a digital edition of The Chief-Leader in the same easy-to-use format as our newspaper. Just click, download and read anytimeeven offline! Each edition of the eChief includes everything you'll find in the paper, all delivered with one click.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.30

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 3.2.30

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now