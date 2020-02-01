A free multi ending caring game with

beautiful illustrations!

The Cat of Happiness

I feel the weight on the futon and open my eye

There are three little boys in front of me!

Moreover, these boys are with cat's ears and tails!!!!

They have the same characteristics with my cats

Are these boys actually my cats!?

Why are them half human half cat!?

Even though this is too unrealistic,

the master (you) is so excited about this situation

and the three wild and free cats who play, talk and spend time together

Enjoy this relaxing and caring game!

About this APP

Easy to operate!

Every time you plan with these three kittens, your love meter accumulate,

There will be different choices to choose!

According to your choices,

the secret of "Why these three are half cat and half human"

will be revealed depending on different endings!!

With every ending, you get a beautiful illustration,

for people who complete all the ending will get extra

two beautiful illustration, special offer!

Make good use of the items appear from time to time which can boost up

love meter or help you get into the bonus stage with a lot of items showing up

Dont miss the chance!

For people who keep cats!

People who do not keep cats!

You will all fall in love with these three lovely kittens!!

Start to enjoy the relaxing caring game by playing with these kittens!

Price

Download: Free

Provide charging items for people who want to finish the game sooner

