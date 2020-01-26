X

The Butterfly's Dream for iOS

By Yang Liu Free

The Butterfly's Dream is a relaxing adventure game with creative puzzles and beautiful landscapes.

The story is about going on a journey with Mei to find her lost sister Jie, and to find the protagonists memories. We hope to bring you an immersive experience with a taste of traditional East Asian visual arts, music, and culture.

Key features:

- A peaceful and relaxing puzzle adventure experience

- Intriguing puzzles inspired by ancient culture, such as go game, abacus, and tangram

- Experimental designs to engage you in interesting interactions: shouting, rotating, and more

- Delicate scenes based on an in-depth research about ancient gardening, furniture, and architecture

- Atmospheric soundtrack adapted from ancient songs

This release is free (no in-app purchase or ads) and contains the first two chapters of our whole story. We hope you have some fun!

To find out more about The Butterflys Dream, please visit plumpbunstudio.com.

What's new in version 1.06

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.06

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

