Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Burger's Priest app is a convenient way to order delivery, or order ahead and skip the line for pick up. Enjoy our mouthwatering classics or top the burger how you like it!
Delivery
Use our delivery locator by entering in your address. We will automatically pair you to the closest location and have your order delivered within 45 minutes.
Pick Up
Skip the line and order ahead. Schedule the pick up time to ensure your food will be ready once you arrive at the restaurant.
Payment
All app payments are done on the phone for your convenience. We accept Credit, Debit, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Find a Store
Enter in your address to find the closest location near you. Check the address, store hours and other amenities before making your trip. All of our locations also delivery.