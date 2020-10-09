Join or Sign In

The Burger's Priest for Android

By New & Old Kings and Priests Restaurants Free

By New & Old Kings and Priests Restaurants

The Burger's Priest app is a convenient way to order delivery, or order ahead and skip the line for pick up. Enjoy our mouthwatering classics or top the burger how you like it!

Delivery

Use our delivery locator by entering in your address. We will automatically pair you to the closest location and have your order delivered within 45 minutes.

Pick Up

Skip the line and order ahead. Schedule the pick up time to ensure your food will be ready once you arrive at the restaurant.

Payment

All app payments are done on the phone for your convenience. We accept Credit, Debit, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Find a Store

Enter in your address to find the closest location near you. Check the address, store hours and other amenities before making your trip. All of our locations also delivery.

What's new in version 1.1.0

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
