The Brewers Eye is a beer lovers dream & your BBFF - Best Beer Friend Forever

We are a trusted partner of breweries and BBFF to beer lovers by putting their needs at the heart of everything we do and create. We continue to work tirelessly with beer legends from across the globe to define and design The Brewers Eye. We will not stop until all beer lovers across the globe can find and enjoy all the great beer that exists in it.

We are independent something which is extremely important to us. This means we do not have any conflicts of interest or anyone telling us what to do or say, which means you can trust The Brewers Eye to guide you through the majestic world of beer like you would your best friend.

Version One Features

Beer Wall

Be the first to know about beer releases, events, taprooms, jobs and other fun beer stuff by scrolling your Beer News

Receive notifications from your favourite breweries to ensure you never miss any of their events, beer releases, tap takeovers, job opportunities and general great beer news

Explore The Eyes Secret chosen by us

Visit The Eyes Brewery and The Eyes Beer pages chosen by you

Map Room

Locate the perfect place to enjoy a beer, including taprooms and events

Use our revolutionary filter to check if taprooms or events are dog friendly, family friendly, have wheelchair facilities and/or serve food

Keep track of your unique beer footprint showing beers that you said Cheers! to and where

Beer Finder

Get lost and have fun using the most unique search tool known to beer lovers anywhere

Effortlessly discover your perfect beer by tailoring your search by Location, Beer Style, ABV %, Hops, Malts, Flavours and/or Dietary Requirements

Use the quick search to find a beer or brewery immediately wherever you are on the app particularly useful for when youre at a taproom, bar, supermarket or beer festival

Events

Never miss a great beer event ever, ever again

Easily find when and where beer events are happening, and well provide you with links to tickets

The Brewers Eye will tell you if events are dog friendly, family friendly, have wheelchair facilities and/or food served

My Eye

Be a part of The Brewers Eyes future by suggesting new additions

Record your favourite breweries, beers, events and posts by clicking the heart icon anywhere in the app and your BBFF will keep a list in My Eye for you

Study the beers that you said Cheers! a list of your beer footprint from the Map Room with dates and times

Brewery Page

Get better acquainted with your most loved and new breweries

Immediately receive notifications from the breweries you decide to favourite

Book brewery tours and get lost in their stunning beer lists

View taproom details including opening times and if they are dog friendly, family friendly, have wheelchair facilities and/or serve food

Save time browsing social media the brewerys updates from your Beer Wall are here too

Beer Page

Say Cheers! and tell the brewery where you enjoyed their beer and if you would drink it again this simple information will help breweries to continue making great beer

Analyse the beer card which could include hops, malts, flavours and dietary information

Read the brewerys description of the beer including the ABV% and beer style

Ride the recommended beer carousel; remember we are independent and have no one telling us what to promote

The beer world is truly diverse and includes beer lovers from across the globe with different likes, dislikes, needs and taste buds. The Brewers Eye is a celebration of the brilliance and diversity that exists in this remarkable industry, which is why our relentless focus is on the needs of breweries and beer lovers - not ratings and critique.

This is just the beginning and there is much more to come from our beer universe. Follow us on our social media to follow our journey and find out how you can get involved.