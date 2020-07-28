Sign in to add and modify your software
The Brewers Eye is a beer lovers dream & your BBFF - Best Beer Friend Forever
We are a trusted partner of breweries and BBFF to beer lovers by putting their needs at the heart of everything we do and create. We continue to work tirelessly with beer legends from across the globe to define and design The Brewers Eye. We will not stop until all beer lovers across the globe can find and enjoy all the great beer that exists in it.
We are independent something which is extremely important to us. This means we do not have any conflicts of interest or anyone telling us what to do or say, which means you can trust The Brewers Eye to guide you through the majestic world of beer like you would your best friend.
Version One Features
Beer Wall
Be the first to know about beer releases, events, taprooms, jobs and other fun beer stuff by scrolling your Beer News
Receive notifications from your favourite breweries to ensure you never miss any of their events, beer releases, tap takeovers, job opportunities and general great beer news
Explore The Eyes Secret chosen by us
Visit The Eyes Brewery and The Eyes Beer pages chosen by you
Map Room
Locate the perfect place to enjoy a beer, including taprooms and events
Use our revolutionary filter to check if taprooms or events are dog friendly, family friendly, have wheelchair facilities and/or serve food
Keep track of your unique beer footprint showing beers that you said Cheers! to and where
Beer Finder
Get lost and have fun using the most unique search tool known to beer lovers anywhere
Effortlessly discover your perfect beer by tailoring your search by Location, Beer Style, ABV %, Hops, Malts, Flavours and/or Dietary Requirements
Use the quick search to find a beer or brewery immediately wherever you are on the app particularly useful for when youre at a taproom, bar, supermarket or beer festival
Events
Never miss a great beer event ever, ever again
Easily find when and where beer events are happening, and well provide you with links to tickets
The Brewers Eye will tell you if events are dog friendly, family friendly, have wheelchair facilities and/or food served
My Eye
Be a part of The Brewers Eyes future by suggesting new additions
Record your favourite breweries, beers, events and posts by clicking the heart icon anywhere in the app and your BBFF will keep a list in My Eye for you
Study the beers that you said Cheers! a list of your beer footprint from the Map Room with dates and times
Brewery Page
Get better acquainted with your most loved and new breweries
Immediately receive notifications from the breweries you decide to favourite
Book brewery tours and get lost in their stunning beer lists
View taproom details including opening times and if they are dog friendly, family friendly, have wheelchair facilities and/or serve food
Save time browsing social media the brewerys updates from your Beer Wall are here too
Beer Page
Say Cheers! and tell the brewery where you enjoyed their beer and if you would drink it again this simple information will help breweries to continue making great beer
Analyse the beer card which could include hops, malts, flavours and dietary information
Read the brewerys description of the beer including the ABV% and beer style
Ride the recommended beer carousel; remember we are independent and have no one telling us what to promote
The beer world is truly diverse and includes beer lovers from across the globe with different likes, dislikes, needs and taste buds. The Brewers Eye is a celebration of the brilliance and diversity that exists in this remarkable industry, which is why our relentless focus is on the needs of breweries and beer lovers - not ratings and critique.
This is just the beginning and there is much more to come from our beer universe. Follow us on our social media to follow our journey and find out how you can get involved.