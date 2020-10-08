Sign in to add and modify your software
WHITNEY HOUSTON Best Songs with lyrics.
List :
1.When You Believe
2.I Will Always Love You
3.Run To You
4.I Wanna Dance With Somebody
5.Could I Have This Kiss Forever ft.Enrique Iglesias
6.I Have Nothing
7.One Moment In Time
8.I'm Your Baby Tonight
9.How Will I Know
10.I'm Every Woman
11.Heartbreak Hotel ft.Faith E & Kelly P
12.Greatest Love Of All
13.Queen of the Night
14.All At Once
15.Didn't We Almost Have It All
16.On My Own
17.Saving All My Love for You
18.I Look To You
19.Love Will Save The Day
20.Miracle
21.Exhale (Shoop Shoop)
22.Where Do Broken Hearts Go
Happy and enjoy..
I love You!..