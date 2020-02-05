Australia's favourite magazine, the Australian Womens Weekly delivers news, inspirational stories and the best triple-tested recipes.

Subscribe today to get your first issue FREE!

You can trust The Australian Womens Weekly. Loved for its engaging features, delicious recipes and delivering the best in beauty, fashion, homes, books and so much more, as readers have come to expect, every month features the most important current affairs stories alongside conversations with the most intriguing people from Australia and overseas.

The Weeklys app gives you access to everything the print version has to offer with all the benefits of a mobile device high quality pictures, a contents page that allows you to jump straight to the articles you want to read, and the convenience of keeping your entire magazine collection on one portable screen. Enjoy extras such as cooking demonstration videos, photo slide shows and behind-the-scenes footage.

Continue your Womens Weekly collection by purchasing individual issues from inside the app for AUD $4.99, or choose from one of three subscription offers and save.

Monthly subscription for AUD $2.99, automatically renewed until cancelled

6 monthly subscription for AUD $9.99, automatically renewed until cancelled

Annual subscription for AUD $19.99, automatically renewed until cancelled

Subscriptions will automatically renew unless auto-renew is switched off at least 24 hours before the end of your current period.

If you are experiencing any problems with the application please send an email to support by tapping the Feedback button in the help tab of the application.

Please note, each issue is typically between 200MB and 300MB. Because of the size of the file, it may take some time to download. You should ensure that you are connected to the internet via your wireless. 3G may take a long time and use a large amount of your data plan.