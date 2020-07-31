Step into The 4th Box!

Youve probably seen a two-panel cartoon before comparing Equality vs. Equity. It may have even appeared in a training or presentation youve attended recently. The team at Center for Story-based Strategy want you to know that while distinguishing the concepts of equality and equity is useful, it takes a lot more to start a fruitful conversation. In fact, when we stay in these two boxes only, we often invite dangerous and counterproductive conversations.

When presented with just these two boxes conversations repeatedly focus on familiar themes:

Participants with privilege or resources raise concerns about their boxes being taken away.

The either/or logic of 2 boxes erases the idea that we each might experience different boxes at different times/places in our lives.

A focus on debating equality vs. equity avoids deeper conversations about how did we get here and what else is possible?

Play The 4th Box Simulation Game and begin your journey in discovering possible answers to, "How did we get here?" and "How can we move beyond this?"

Entra en la 4ta Caja!

Probablemente ya has visto esta caricatura antes, o alguna versin de esta. Hasta quizs apareci en alguna capacitacin o presentacin que hayas atendido recientemente. El equipo de Centro de Estrategia Basada en Historias, incluyendo lxs diseadores de esta versin, queremos que sepas que mientras la distincin de los conceptos de equidad e igualdad es importante, toma mucho ms para empezar una conversacin fructfera. De hecho, cuando solo nos quedamos en estas dos cajas, podemos iniciar conversaciones peligrosas y con- traproductivas.

Cuando slo se presentan estas dos cajas, las conversaciones generalmente se enfocan en temas como:

Participantes con privilegios o recursos tendrn preocupaciones de que se les est quitando su caja.

La lgica de cualquiera de/o una de las dos cajas elimina la idea de que cada unx tiene experiencias en cajas distintas en momentos/lugares distintos de nues- tra vida.

Un enfoque del debate de igualdad vs equidad evita conversaciones ms profun- das sobre cmo llegamos aqu y qu ms es posible?

Juega al juego de simulacin La 4ta Caja y comienza tu viaje para descubrir posibles respuestas a "Cmo llegamos aqu?" y "Cmo podemos ir ms all de esto?"